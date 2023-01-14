Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 557.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $488,180. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

