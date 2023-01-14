Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $758,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

