Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $758,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 161.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

