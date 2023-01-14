Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $239.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

