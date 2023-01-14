Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 54,939 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.