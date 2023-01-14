Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $703,026,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after purchasing an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.