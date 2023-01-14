Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 127.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

