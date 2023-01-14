Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 188.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.