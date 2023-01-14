Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,430 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 182.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

