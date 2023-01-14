Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,556 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $311.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.