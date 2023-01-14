Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,001 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE VFC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $72.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

