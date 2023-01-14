Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,390 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

TOL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

