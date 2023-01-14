Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

