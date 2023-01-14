Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo Trading Up 1.2 %

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $239.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

