Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $48.97

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.97, but opened at $46.99. Roku shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 28,650 shares changing hands.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

