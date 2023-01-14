Sanjit Biswas Sells 23,095 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,221.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

