ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $31.42

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.42, but opened at $32.34. ScanSource shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Insider Activity

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $943.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $911.05 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ScanSource by 305.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ScanSource by 1,200.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ScanSource by 164.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ScanSource by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

