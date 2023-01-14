Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,747 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of Schneider National worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

