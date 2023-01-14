Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

