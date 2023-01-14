Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,703,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

