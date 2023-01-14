Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.50 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

