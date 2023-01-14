Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

