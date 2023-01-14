Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SQM shares. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

