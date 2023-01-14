Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.13. Sprinklr shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,651,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

