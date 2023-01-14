Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 144,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 5,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

