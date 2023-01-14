Strs Ohio Acquires 25,180 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

