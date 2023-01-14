Strs Ohio Acquires 2,600 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.31 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

