Strs Ohio Acquires 2,744 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth $97,197,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after acquiring an additional 813,745 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after buying an additional 298,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

