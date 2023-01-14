Strs Ohio Acquires 838 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,224 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 206,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

