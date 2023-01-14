Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 182,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

