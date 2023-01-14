Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after purchasing an additional 477,225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 93.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 677,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 326,529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 23.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,379 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

