Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 7.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alkermes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.