Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.6 %

BCC opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

