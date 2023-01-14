Strs Ohio Buys 15,000 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

