Strs Ohio Buys 3,283 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 38,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.2 %

COLM stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

