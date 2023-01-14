Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.