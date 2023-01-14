Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.41. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock worth $782,240 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

