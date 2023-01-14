Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 92,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

IART stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

