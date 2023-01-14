Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

