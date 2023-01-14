Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $242.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.