Strs Ohio Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

