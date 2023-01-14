Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Associated Banc Stock Performance

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

