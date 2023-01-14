Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

