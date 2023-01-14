Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $88,000.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

