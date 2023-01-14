Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Spire Price Performance

Spire Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.