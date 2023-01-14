Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

