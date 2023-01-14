Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 22.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

