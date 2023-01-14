Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.7 %

AN opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,404 shares of company stock valued at $37,094,192 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

