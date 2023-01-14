Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $125.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

