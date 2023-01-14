Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,535,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 223,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.97.

Shares of ALLY opened at $27.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

